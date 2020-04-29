Students taking the CBSE board exams. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: There has been no change to the position regarding CBSE exams, the Indian education board said on Wednesday, meaning any remaining CBSE exams for Grades 10 and 12 in the UAE (and ny other place outside India) continue to stand cancelled as earlier announced on April 1.

The CBSE, or Central Board of Secondary Education, is India’s largest school board, with over 21,270 schools in India and more than 220 schools in 25 foreign countries. It holds standardised external board exams for Class 10 and 12.

UAE-based CBSE counsellor Professor M. Abu Bakr, principal of Scholars Indian School in Ras Al Khaimah, told Gulf News there are no changes regarding the situation for the UAE (and other foreign countries). He explained the latest CBSE announcement on Wednesday simply reiterates its April 1 announcement that, in India, remaining exams will be held after reviewing the situation after the lockdown there ends.

Regarding exam results, the situation remains the same for the 25 foreign countries, including the UAE, where there are CBSE-affiliated schools. “The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the board shortly and informed to these schools”, CBSE had said on April 1.

Prof Abu Bakr said his school, and, as far as he knows, other schools in the UAE, are yet to receive further instructions from the CBSE regarding exam results.