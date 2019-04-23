Inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach, the new facility will offer imaginative spaces and the latest in educational innovation Image Credit: Supplied

The American School of Dubai (ASD) recently hosted a formal groundbreaking ceremony to mark the construction of a new purpose-built facility which will house a world-class Early Learning Center inspired by Reggio Emilia. This student-centered and constructivist approach to learning fosters respect, responsibility, and community through self-discovery and experiential learning.

The ASD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Dr. Paul Richards, and Grade K1 students were on hand during the groundbreaking on March 26.

ASD is a nonprofit school known for its excellence in American education, serving Dubai parents and their children since 1966. ASD’s reputation is built on its welcoming community and its inclusive learning environment. The ELC will be an exciting addition to the 23-acre campus and an expansion to ASD’s award-winning programmes. 2020 represents the first time ASD will offer a pre-K programme for three-year olds, laying the foundation to prepare future-ready students.

The new facility will offer imaginative spaces and the latest in educational innovation. The bottom floor will serve the needs of three-, four-, and five-year old learners, inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach and include creative areas to support early learner development.

The new facility will also host a center dedicated to non-traditional environments that will promote innovation, design, and entrepreneurship. This center will be developed through a community-wide master planning process with the involvement of the world’s most well-known technology companies. ASD has engaged Fielding Nair International, the globally recognized firm of educational architects, to lead this process.