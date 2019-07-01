UAE Ministry of Education, KHDA in Dubai revealed the academic calendar for 2019-2020

Dubai: With less than one week to go for all schools across the country to go on summer break, authorities have clarified the back-to-school dates for September.

On its official Twitter account, the UAE Ministry of Education confirmed that students of private and public schools who follow the authority’s curriculum and a foreign curriculum will resume classes on Sunday September 1, 2019.

However, staff and faculty members will be required to return on August 28, 2019.

The summer vacation for students are due to start by the end of the week, as private schools that follow foreign curriculum – in addition to public and private schools that follow the ministry curriculum – will enjoy their summer break from July 4.

The Ministry of Education also said that the winter vacation for students will begin on December 15 and end on January 9, 2020.

The school calendar for the Ministry of Education and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority can be found on their respective websites www.moe.gov.ae and www.khda.gov.ae.