Collegiate International School, part of the Innoventures Education Group – a leading operator of world-class schools and nurseries in the UAE, has launched highly enhanced learning pathways with the inclusion of dual education options for students at a competitively priced fee structure starting from Dh33,000. The offering includes IB continuum from primary until the IB Diploma Programme, the US High School Diploma and Advanced Placement (AP). The school’s goal is to provide a wide-ranging, internationally based education (IB), and a choice of pathways when the student is older – the US High School Diploma from Grade 9 (age 14), the more rigorous Advanced Placements (AP), alongside the IB Diploma Programme.
The school will blend a future-focused educational programme with extensive facilities, on a 30,000sqm campus in the heart of Dubai and its classrooms comes equipped with the latest audio-visual facilities.
The school also offers a STEM laboratory, computer laboratories, a library, art rooms, a dance studio, music rooms, two swimming pools, a sports hall, gymnasium, basketball courts, badminton courts, a football pitch, a multipurpose outdoor playground for students, a cafeteria and prayer rooms.
Additionally, it also offers an extensive range of after-school programmes, clubs and societies for the holistic development of every student.
Collegiate International School is thus an international school par excellence, offering even greater value with the same, nurturing ethos of the former school.