Choosing a degree just got easier at Edufair Dubai

Over 35 institutions will participate at Edufair, taking place from May 8-10
Unsure which degree will lead to a strong career, or which path will actually pay off in the long run? With industry demands changing and new fields emerging across technology, business and sustainability, students today are weighing more choices, and more uncertainty, than ever before.
This is where the 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair steps in. Featuring over 35 universities and higher-education service providers, the event brings together more than 1,500 degree options from the UAE and abroad, alongside career guidance, counselling sessions, and expert seminars, giving students a clearer view of what’s available and what fits.
Taking place from May 8 to 10 at The H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Edufair features undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, professional certifications and upskilling pathways. Whether science and engineering, business studies, liberal arts or specialised qualifications, the event is designed to match academic choices with long-term career goals.
Universities are responding to growing interest in career-focused and interdisciplinary programmes. At University of Dubai, the spotlight will be on a mix of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings across business, engineering, IT and law, alongside MBA, offered in flexible formats, PhD in business administration, and specialised programmes in areas such as cybersecurity and data science.
“At the undergraduate level, programmes in Business Administration, Information Systems, and Law continue to attract strong demand. These offerings reflect growing student interest in digital transformation, AI, and data-driven careers, alongside a clear preference for flexible, career-oriented education aligned with industry needs,” says Salha Al Mahri, Manager – Marketing & Admission Department, University of Dubai.
Professional training providers are also expanding their presence. Phoenix Financial Training will present globally recognised qualifications such as ACCA and CFA, designed for both students and working professionals.
"At Edufair, we will showcase our accounting and finance programmes, including ACCA and CFA, designed to deliver a premium, results-driven learning experience,” says Nazeeha Mirza, Corporate Development Executive, Phoenix Financial Training.
“Through our expertly structured approach and flexible delivery, across live online and in-person classes, we cater to both students and working professionals.”
For institutions, direct engagement with students remains a key draw. “Our presence at Edufair allows us to connect directly with aspiring learners and parents, offering tailored guidance and insights,” Mirza adds.
At PwC Academy Middle East, the focus is on combining academic learning with practical skills. The institution will highlight programmes such as its Young Employable Scholar (YES) Programme, alongside professional qualifications and upskilling tracks across finance, business, AI and technology.
“We are seeing growing demand for flexible, career-aligned learning that combines technical expertise with real-world application, enabling students to confidently navigate an evolving workforce,” says Taimur Mir, Partner and Head of Professional Qualifications at PwC Academy Middle East.
He adds that being part of Edufair is as much about listening to students and parents as it is about showcasing programmes.
“Being present at Edufair allows us to engage in meaningful, face-to-face conversations around what truly drives employability. At PwC Academy Middle East, we see this as an opportunity to better understand students’ aspirations, address their questions directly, and help them make more informed decisions about their future.”
Alongside local options, international education remains a strong focus. With universities, consultants and training providers participating, students can explore study pathways that extend beyond the UAE, while also weighing factors such as career outcomes, work opportunities and long-term prospects.
Register now to gain access to participating universities and explore academic and career options.