Dubai: Winners of the Chevron Readers’ Cup were honoured at a special ceremony, following a hotly contested ‘read-off’ at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature last week.
The hugely popular competition for schools is held to find out who is top of the class when it comes to mastery of reading skills with students competing against other schools in a series of heats, answering questions from a list of books by a variety of international authors.
The team with the best knowledge of the selected books is crowned winner. Close to 5,000 students entered this year’s reading quiz in the first round, with 87 teams competing in the finals, which were held in Arabic and English in person in two age groups – Primary and Secondary. This year has seen an unprecedented number of participants for the Chevron Readers’ Cup and the teams hailed from the UAE as well as the GCC. The winners were awarded trophies, certificates and book vouchers.
The prizes were presented by Muhammad Al Sadek, Commercial and Government Relations Manager, Chevron, Renu Sharma, General Manager and Country Chair -UAE- and festival director, Ahlam Bolooki.
This year marks the 11th year Chevron has sponsored the competition, which has become a popular fixture in the academic calendar.
Renu Sharma, General Manager and Country Chair UAE, Chevron Middle East JV’s & Aviation, Chevron, said: “We have been proud of our continued sponsorship of The Chevron Readers’ Cup. This lively quiz shows that reading can be fun and entertaining as a group activity, engaging with books in such a dynamic way. At the same time it imparts the benefits of reading, so important for academic success across the board. It is our hope it will kindle in those taking part a love of reading that will continue throughout the contestants’ lives.”
English winners
Primary Age Group
The Maverick Readers, Indian International School, DSO, Dubai
The Polar Readers, The Winchester School, Jebel Ali, Dubai
The Elementals, GEMS Our Own English High School, Dubai
Secondary Age Group
MRIS-G team 2, Manarat Al Riyadh International, Girls,Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Where the Wild Books Are, St Mary’s Catholic High School Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai
Millennium Senior Readers, The Millennium School, Dubai
Arabic winners
Primary Age Group
The Bright Future, Dar Al Uloom Private School, Falaj Hazza, Abu Dhabi
Hikmat Al-Ula, Al-Hikmah Private School, Nuamya, Ajman
Knights of Creativity, International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai
Secondary Age Group
Pioneers of Creativity, Dar Al Uloom Private School, Falaj Hazza, Abu Dhabi
Promising Pens, Dar Al Uloom Private School, Falaj Hazza, Abu Dhabi
Ambassadors of Reading, Al Marefa School 2, Cycle 1 and 2, Secondary Education Girls, Fujairah