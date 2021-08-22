Image Credit: Supplied

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is hosting their first ever Enrolment Week from August 22 to August 28 at the recently expanded City Walk campus.

With the goal of introducing prospective students to the University and helping them prepare for Fall 2021 Semester starting August 29, Enrolment week will provide a smooth transition into the new academic year, guiding them through the application and registration processes to ensure they are positioned well for success as they begin their higher education.

Commenting on the event, Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President Student Affairs, Canadian University Dubai, said: “Student Enrolment Week is an initiative that has been implemented by Canadian University Dubai to integrate a proper transition process for prospective students while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. This event will enable us to respond to the needs of our University community by providing further flexibility in our approach, carrying on with the necessary proceedings leading up to the beginning of the Fall 2021 Semester.”

Throughout the duration of Student Enrolment Week, prospective students and their families will be greeted by alumni, current students, and faculty members where they can learn about CUD’s 40+ accredited programs and concentrations, gain insight into their transfer to Canada options, and take a guided tour of the City Walk campus. Students interested in the MBA and MITGOV programs can also take advantage of the on-spot interview process.

Student Enrolment Advisors will be present to share how students can avail up to 60% in scholarships and fee reductions. They will also be on hand with the Student Services team to assist with joining formalities and to support students and their families throughout the course of the week as classes begin.

Those who would like to attend the six-day event can register for a specific time slot by visiting the Canadian University Dubai website. In accordance with CUD’s Covid-19 protocols, social distancing guidelines will be followed.