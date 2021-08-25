Buds Public School is a renowned educational institution operating in Dubai for more than 30 years. An inclusive, co-educational, English medium day school, Buds follows the Indian CBSE curriculum and serves various communities catering to students in the age group of 3 years to 20 (Pre-KG to Grade 12). With educational practices aligned to the 21st century teaching and learning, Buds’ students are imparted with proficient learning skills such as analysis, problem solving, synthesis, data handling, creative and collaborative skills. Its graduating students are being accepted by some of the most prestigious universities and colleges around the world.
With one of the most uniquely designed campuses among schools in the region, the facilities on offer at Buds Public School cater to individual student needs. Some of these facilities include a custom-built school campus fully fitted with ICT technology, a library with more than 25,000 titles and resources, specially designed Mathematics, and Discovery laboratories, dedicated Science and Computer laboratories for higher secondary school students, as well as separate indoor and fully shaded outdoor play areas for kindergarten students, and provision to play indoor games such as badminton and table tennis. The school also has a wholly owned school transport fleet that provides transportation to school students within most areas in Dubai and Sharjah.
With a vision to create an inclusive, tolerant, sustainable environment that nurtures and groom global citizens, Buds Public School is focused on its mission to promote academic excellence through innovation, research and entrepreneurship, while ensuring the character education it imparts is at par with international standards.