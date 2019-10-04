Dubai: Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, announced the launch of a ‘Best Teacher Award’ on the sidelines of an event to celebrate October 5’s World Teachers’ Day in Dubai. The award for the 2019/20 academic year will be for 254 teachers working across eight centres for People of Determination, Autism and Early Intervention under the Ministry of Community Development.

The minister also unveiled an annual assessment system to evaluate the performance of each centre, to encourage excellence. These centres provide educational and rehabilitation services to enhance the empowerment and inclusion of People of Determination. According to a ministry statement, the centres will be assessed 70 per cent by external evaluators and 30 per cent by parents, across 21 themes and 96 criteria.