Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus Image Credit: Supplied

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus — rated 5-Star by KHDA in the latest Higher Education Classification Rating 2020 — is organising an on-campus open day for its September 2020 intake tomorrow from 4 pm to 8 pm at its Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) campus.

“We are happy to welcome students and parents to our campus,” says Dr S.V. Kota Reddy, Academic President, MAHE Dubai. “As we gear up to reopen our campus safely in September, your positive response to our open days is greatly reassuring. It is encouraging to see that we, as a community, are gradually progressing towards normalcy. The fact that KHDA is allowing us to conduct the campus tours, is a definite step towards the same. We look forward to seeing you at the campus tomorrow.”

Admissions for all the undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate and PhD programmes offered at MAHE Dubai are open for the September 2020 intake. The campus tours will give parents and students an opportunity to meet admission counsellors and faculty who will help them gain in-depth knowledge about the programmes offered, learn about the eligibility criteria, scholarships opportunities, the admission process, and register on the spot.

MAHE Dubai is following all the necessary guidelines to ensure that the campus tours are conducted in a safe and socially distant environment. Temperature check upon entry, issuance of hand gloves, and readily available sanitisers are just few of the many preventive measures taken by the university.

Meetings with admission counsellors and faculty are conducted in a socially distant manner. Meeting areas are sanitised after every meeting, while the common areas are also periodically disinfected. Campus tours are also being conducted exclusively for one family at a time.