Universities in the UAE are working to bridge the gap between education and the real world Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tanvi Akkaraju

Indian, student of BA Media and Communications, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai

Manipal has some of the most helpful and accommodating professors who give attention to every student. Speaking to our teachers as well as the career counselling services has helped me and many of my peers choose the right career paths. The career services division at Manipal regularly informs students about internships and job opportunities in the market. Thanks to this, the university has a high job placement rate. Our career fairs also assist us in our job search at the end of the courses.

Hawrah Karimi

Pakistani, Spring graduate of BA in Business Management, Middlesex University Dubai

The university breaks the hierarchical boundaries between students and professors, providing a sense of freedom in approaching the teachers. Middlesex alerts students of internship opportunities through email so that students can develop contacts within the industry. This is aided by three to four career fairs a year, where international companies are invited. Alumni of the university also benefit from the university’s careers and employability services for up to a year after graduation.

Mazin Raffi

Indian, student of BSc in Computer Engineering, American University of Sharjah (AUS)

As a senior student in the fourth year currently involved in larger projects, I’ve felt that the professors at AUS go out of their way to help us. While I have a vast number of options in computer engineering, our annual career counselling by the department has helped me choose a specific sector to work for. We can also access career opportunities through the alumni network.

Huzeifa Ahmed

Indian, student of B.Tech in Computer Engineering, BITS Pilani Dubai

Ours is one of the few universities that guarantees a job placement at the end of your course. The placement division at BITS makes sure that companies locally and from India visit the campus to hire the students. BITS Pilani Dubai has a Practice School programme, through which students can explore internship opportunities. Once during the summer after second year and a whole semester in the fourth year, students are required to finish an internship. Alumni from various fields come to BITS to conduct workshops, seminars and guest lectures.

Yara Yasser Mohamed Alhawary

Egyptian, Spring graduate of English Language and Literature, University of Sharjah (UOS)

My professors made me fall in love with the course, inspiring me to delve deeper into the content of the programme. I believe that it is up to the student to decide the path they should choose and career counselling just assists in clearing the vision. The university provides internship opportunities as part of the curriculum. UOS maintains contact with industry leaders, who are invited to the career fairs.

Ahmed Khalaf

British/Sudanese, student of MBBS, University of Sharjah, College of Medicine

Professors at UOS never shy away from a request for an additional lecture. UOS allows us to rotate jobs in various hospitals around the country and experience different specialties in the vast world of medicine during our last two years in the college. Although the university provides tools for job seeking, ultimately students are tasked with guiding themselves in the job market.