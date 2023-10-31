Dubai: Emirati girl Amina Al Mansoori and Abdullah Alberri, 12, from Qatar have both been crowned as Arab Reading Champions by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler, in the latest Arab Reading Challenge.
The Champions and winners of other categories in the seventh edition of the Challenge were honoured during an awards ceremony at Dubai Opera. In the latest season, 24.8 million students from 46 Arab and foreign countries from 188,000 schools took part in the Challenge.
More to follow