Opportunity for students and young professionals to pursue graduate-level study in the US

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The US embassy in the UAE has announced the opening of the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme’s application process for 2020-2021.

The academic exchange programme, funded by the US Department of State, provides Emirati students and young professionals the opportunity to pursue graduate-level study in the US.

The award includes funding for tuition and required fees; a book, equipment and travel allowance; a monthly stipend for room and board; and a supplemental health and accident coverage plan.

Applicants may apply in most fields of study, including humanities, social science, science, technology, and engineering. However, master’s programmes related to clinical studies, such as medicine and nursing, are not permitted.

Prospective students may apply by following the online application instructions at https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2020. The application deadline is June 13.