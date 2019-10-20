Dubai: The educational authority in the UAE has confirmed that the next academic year will commence at the end of August.
On its website, the UAE Ministry of Education explained that students of private and public schools who follow the authority’s curriculum, as well as the foreign curriculum, will resume classes on Sunday August 30, 2020 after their summer holidays.
However, staff and faculty members will be required to return on August 23, 2020.
The winter break for students in private schools with a foreign curriculum will run from December 13 to 31, 2020, and classes will resume on January 3, 2021.
Meanwhile, students from schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum will enjoy their winter vacation from December 13, 2020 until January 7, 2021. Classes will resume on January 10, 2021.