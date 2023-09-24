With its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and academic excellence, American University of Sharjah (AUS) has not only carved a distinguished reputation for itself as one of the leading higher education institutions in the region but has also emerged as a catalyst for transformative change in education and research.

In a rapidly evolving world, innovation is the key to progress and success. Recognising this, AUS promotes a spirit of discovery and creativity among its diverse student body and distinguished faculty, encouraging them to explore new ideas, challenge conventions and seek innovative solutions to complex problems.

Cutting-edge research initiatives

AUS' commitment to innovation is reflected in its research initiatives. The university invests significantly in state-of-the-art research resources and facilities. AUS provides a fertile ground for faculty and students to explore new frontiers. With innovative research projects undertaken at AUS spanning a wide array of disciplines—from producing energy from food waste and enhancing water purification technology to developing innovative breast cancer treatments and using robotics to assist the visually impaired— AUS students and faculty members produce innovative solutions to global problems.

This interdisciplinary approach not only fosters innovation within individual fields but also encourages the exchange of ideas, leading to groundbreaking discoveries.

Innovation in education

The innovative spirit at AUS is evident in its academic programmes. The university continually updates its curriculum and programmes to incorporate the latest trends and technologies. This fall semester, AUS has introduced a Master of Arts in International Studies programme, designed to train the next generation of world leaders to meet contemporary global challenges, and a PhD in Biosciences and Bioengineering programme, developed in response to the growing demand for basic services in the region. In an aim to prepare students to be active members of a globalised world, AUS has also introduced Korean language courses. Furthermore, the university has upgraded its undergraduate engineering programmes by incorporating data analytics, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, sustainability and advanced technology in its engineering curricula.

Interactive learning methods, hands-on experiences and project-based coursework are encouraged, ensuring that students will be able to apply their knowledge creatively and effectively in the future job market.

Faculty expertise and mentorship

AUS boasts a distinguished faculty composed of experts in their respective fields. Our faculty members are active researchers, creating knowledge that is regularly spotlighted and drawn upon by other researchers around the world. The university has been ranked second in the UAE for citations per faculty, according to QS World University Rankings (2024), meaning that their work is widely referenced by other researchers. AUS is also home to numerous scientists, designers and researchers whose research and international and national influence have earned them the UAE Golden Visa under the category of talented scientists and specialists.

However, our faculty not only impart knowledge but also serve as mentors, guiding students on their innovation journeys. Their wealth of experience and industry insights provide students with a unique advantage in understanding how to apply their innovative ideas in real-world scenarios.

Interdisciplinary collaboration

One of AUS’ strengths is its dedication to interdisciplinary collaboration. The university actively encourages students, alumni and faculty from different academic backgrounds to work together on projects. This synergy of diverse perspectives often leads to the creation of novel ideas and solutions.

Whether it's a team of engineering faculty and students collaborating to design thermal energy storage systems for a more sustainable future or a research and design team working together to create the National Pavilion UAE in Venice, AUS promotes an environment where innovative thinking knows no boundaries.

Student-led innovation

AUS takes pride in its students' initiative and drive to innovate. The university actively supports student-led initiatives and competitions that fuel innovation. In robotics competitions, sustainability projects and tech startups, AUS students are at the forefront of innovative endeavours. The university provides not only financial support but also guidance and mentorship to help these student entrepreneurs thrive.

Partnerships for real-world impact

AUS understands that innovation extends beyond the campus borders. The university actively forges partnerships with industry leaders and organisations both regionally and globally. These collaborations offer students and faculty opportunities to apply their innovative ideas in real-world settings.

Recent initiatives, such as partnerships that involve accelerating IT innovation and fostering open technologies for future connectivity, allow AUS students to benefit from joint research projects, internships and experiential learning programs that connect them with the broader ecosystem of innovation.

AUS’ commitment to fostering innovative thinking is evident in every facet of its academic and research endeavours. AUS has become a dynamic hub where students, alumni and faculty alike are empowered to explore, create and innovate. As the world continues to change, AUS remains at the forefront, nurturing the next generation of innovators who will shape the future.