The American University in Dubai (AUD) is a private, academically and culturally inclusive institution of higher learning, providing a globally recognised American education. AUD strives to deliver a student-centric, forward-thinking learning experience to more than 2,000 undergraduates, graduates and professionals from over 100 countries in order to empower and enable the leaders and pioneers of tomorrow.
Located in Dubai, one of the fastest growing and most developed cities in the world, AUD has become one of most established and recognised universities in the region since its founding in 1995 with the commitment and support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Building upon years of success, AUD’s diverse, highly educated and experienced faculty possess excellent academic and professional credentials and are dedicated to student success in the classroom and beyond. Students are also supported by a number of offices including the Health Center, Counseling, Career Services and Academic Advising.
AUD’s commitment to excellence can be seen in the achievements of its various schools from prestigious international professional accreditations, faculty publications in well-established and high ranked peer-reviewed journals, centers of excellence that work on bridging the gap between academia, industry and the job market. It also presents a growing list of remarkable alumni made up of successful professionals, CEOs and entrepreneurs who continue to challenge the status quo.
AUD’s dedicated faculty, along with committed student support from offices across campus, work to create a meaningful and well-rounded journey for students to #GetLifeReady.
Currently, AUD offers 20 academic programmes, including a new Pre-Med/Biology programme, throughout its six schools in both the undergraduate and graduate levels in addition to multiple professional certificates. In addition, in December 2022, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) reaffirmed the American University in Dubai’s accreditation for 10 years. For more information, connect with the Office of Admissions at admissions@aud.edu or log on to www.aud.edu