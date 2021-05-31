Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is committed to providing students with an international academic experience, grounded in an appreciation and respect for the diverse culture and values of the nation. By creating an environment conducive to continual learning and improvement, CUD provides its students with the tools necessary to succeed as leaders in the community, within a field of their choice.
By offering a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programmes across disciplines in Architecture and Interior Design, Communication and Media, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, Management, Creative Industries, Environmental Health Sciences, and Social Sciences, students can select a field of study tailored to their interests, academic goals, and career aspirations. Taught by experts in these fields, students potential reaches far beyond the classroom.
They can get involved in research under the supervision of the faculty, and upon graduation are exposed to a wide range of professional opportunities.
Ranked 42 in the Arab region and 9th in the UAE (according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings), CUD has attracted industry recognition from several leading international professional bodies including the International Advertising Association (IAA), the Public Relations Association of America (PRSA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute University Affiliation Program (CFA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and the Association of Arab Universities (AArU), further proving the effectiveness of CUD’s industry-informed programs and the increased desire for a quality Canadian education.
CUD has implemented a 20 per cent* study scholarship for the Fall 2021 undergraduate and graduate programmes in addition to other scholarships students may qualify for.
As a portal to Canadian education, CUD also gives students the option of beginning a degree in Dubai and transferring credits earned to one of its Canadian or other international partners.
*Terms and conditions apply.