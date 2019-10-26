Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Bin Zayed Univeristy of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) - the first AI university in the world - has already received 3,200 application requests since launching last week. Of those 1,681 are in the last step of the process and 234 have completed their application.

The majority of applicants are from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, India, and China.

All admissions will be provided with full scholarship, monthly allowance, health insurance and accommodation. MBZUAI’s work with leading companies will also ensure students get internships and employment opportunities.

Applications for the first class at Masdar City campus from September 2020 are now open via the university’s website.

Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, said: “The level of interest in such a short time is a very encouraging sign. MBZUAI is attracting prospective students from around the world, affirming the UAE leadership’s vision of investing in human potential and enabling societies through knowledge and education to find practical solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the world, and further establishing the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation and higher education.”

Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President of MBZUAI, said: “It is gratifying that there has already been such a strong expression of interest so quickly after the announcement. This reaffirms our belief that there is a need for MBZUAI, as the world’s first higher education institution dedicated to artificial intelligence. MBZUAI will train future leaders in the field while consolidating its role as a world-class force in AI research.”