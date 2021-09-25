Abu Dhabi: A group of six enthusiastic youngsters have completed an exciting summer internship at an Abu Dhabi waterpark, learning about rescue techniques, hospitality and first aid.
The two-month Yas Waterworld internship provided the interns with lifesaving skills and also showed them about the behind-the-scenes operations at the park. The gig involved more than 2,300 hours of work in multicultural environment.
“I have learnt discipline, dedication, patience and respect in a real-life working environment, understanding firsthand how a waterpark operates,” said Mohammad Al Abdullah, 20, an Emirati who hopes to pursue a career in aviation.
Oliver Burns, 17, a Thai-British students, said he most valued the mentorship he received and the chance to meet incredible people. For Filipina Angelica Raagas, a film student in Abu Dhabi, the draw was the cultural diversity and communication-rich role of the internship programme.
“It was definitely the exposure that contributed to my personal enrichment. The work environment came a very close second, as it was so wholly and utterly positive and completely surpassed initial expectations,” added Dewnya Mudalige, 16, a student from Sri Lanka.