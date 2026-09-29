Abu Dhabi University students to work on real AI, arts and culture projects

Partnership comes as Abu Dhabi continues to invest in its cultural, creative industries
New partnership will give students opportunities to develop products, carry out research and gain work experience in the UAE’s growing creative sector
Abu Dhabi University (ADU) students will work alongside industry experts to develop real products and projects involving artificial intelligence, technology, arts and culture under a new partnership with District1795.
The agreement will give students and faculty practical experience while contributing to projects being developed for the region’s creative industries.
The partnership, District1795’s first with an academic institution, was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Kawthar Bin Sulayem, Founder and CEO of District1795.
Rather than only attending training programmes, students will take part in research, testing and the development of new products while they are still studying.
Students and faculty will work across District1795’s seven platforms, which cover areas including arts and culture, AI, education, media and community engagement.
They will help research and develop new products and contribute to courses, workshops, micro-credentials and certificate programmes covering arts, culture, heritage and storytelling.
Students will also have opportunities to gain editorial experience, take part in cultural campaigns and exhibitions and contribute to events, screenings and other projects.
Joint research will also be carried out in areas related to arts and culture, with findings used to support the development of future projects.
Professor Aouad said the partnership would allow students to apply what they learn in the classroom to projects taking place within the industry.
“Our partnership with District1795 will enable our students and faculty to engage directly in projects spanning arts, culture, technology and artificial intelligence,” he said.
Kawthar Bin Sulayem said the aim is to allow students to contribute directly rather than waiting until graduation to enter the sector.
“ADU students will work with our team on real products and real initiatives,” she said.
The partnership comes as Abu Dhabi continues to invest in its cultural and creative industries.
More than DhS30 billion has been committed to the sector in Abu Dhabi, while the UAE’s National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries aims for the sector to contribute 5% of national GDP by 2031.
The agreement will also give students access to placements and opportunities to connect with creative industry projects and organisations across the region.