Abu Dhabi: The emirate's Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for COVID-19 Pandemic and the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Tuesday evening that all private schools in Abu Dhabi will welcome students back starting January, 2021.
The authority added that the schools will receive support to ensure implementation of required protocols and precautionary measures to welcome students back in classrooms.
This will coincide with the start of the second semester of the academic year 2020-21.
Details to follow