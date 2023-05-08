Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is back in its 32nd edition from May 22 to 28 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event will bring together a line-up of celebrated authors,thought leaders and publishers from around the world to showcase the distinct literary and cultural heritage of the Middle East, while strengthening ties between the Arab and international publishing communities.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), which is part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, this year’s book fair will focus on sustainability, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability.’
Visitors can look forward to an array of initiatives, events and seminars that will highlight the best global sustainability practices in the publishing industry.
As a leading literary event in the Arab world, the fair offers a vital platform for global dialogue featuring talks by distinguished Arab and international speakers, including renowned authors, artists, academics and digital content creators. The fair will cater to a diverse audience, ranging from professionals to consumers and families, with five primary programme types: cultural, creative arts, children and youth, specialised professional and partner programmes.
Throughout the week, attendees can participate in a range of cultural sessions such as panel discussions, debates, seminars, and poetry evenings featuring famous personalities from the worlds of thought, literature and media. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet their favourite authors and have their books signed.