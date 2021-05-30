Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Saturday celebrated the graduation of 885 students from its Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes at a virtual ceremony.
During the ceremony, 51 students received their PhD degrees in biomedical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, aerospace engineering, civil and infrastructure engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear engineering, robotics engineering and interdisciplinary engineering.
Another 168 students received their Master’s degrees in applied chemistry, biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, computer and information science, electrical and computer engineering, engineering systems and management, information security, materials science and engineering, mechanical engineering, nuclear engineering, petroleum engineering, geo-petroleum engineering, sustainable critical infrastructure, international and civil security, health, safety and environmental engineering, and water and environmental engineering.
Meanwhile, 666 students received their Bachelor’s degrees in applied mathematics and statistics, petroleum engineering, industrial and systems engineering, biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer engineering, communication engineering, aerospace engineering, and petroleum geosciences.
The graduation ceremony coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country.
In his address, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and chairman of Khalifa University’s board of trustees, expressed great pride in the graduates’ outstanding achievements. Sheikh Hamed also expressed his gratitude to the parents of the graduates for this achievement, as they provided unconditional support to the graduates during their studies.
Khalifa University has consistently contributed to the aerospace sector. It graduated the first-ever batch of students in Aerospace Engineering, while more recently Khalifa University students designed and developed MySAT-1 and DhabiSat, two mini satellites which were launched into space, and they are also helping students of other universities to design and develop CubeSats.
Khalifa University’s virtual 2021 graduation celebration comes at a time when the University has achieved several milestones. In global rankings, Khalifa University leapt 67 notches to be ranked 214th globally in the ‘Engineering and Technology’ category, top in the UAE and in six subjects, including Petroleum Engineering, in the most recent 2021 QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings by Subject. The University already ranks at #211 in the QS World University Rankings 2021, which features 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world.