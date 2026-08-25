7 questions to ask before you choose an upskilling programme

Key factors to weigh before investing in your next learning journey
A qualification is no longer something you earn once and rely on for the rest of your career. Today’s professionals are expected to keep learning as industries evolve and job roles change. From Executive MBAs to industry certifications and specialised diplomas, every programme promises to boost your career. But, they don’t all deliver the same value.
Before you invest your time and money, ask yourself these seven questions.
Every learning journey should begin with a goal. Are you aiming for a promotion, planning a career switch, looking to sharpen your leadership skills or simply trying to stay relevant in your current role?
A clear objective will help you narrow your options. An Executive MBA may be ideal if you’re preparing for leadership roles, while a specialised certification could be a better fit if you want to build expertise in areas such as AI, data analytics, finance or cybersecurity. Ask yourself: Will this programme help me get where I want to be in the next three to five years?
Not all qualifications carry the same weight. Before enrolling, check whether the institution is accredited and whether employers in your industry value the programme.
If you’re considering a certification, find out whether it is recognised by leading companies and professional bodies. A respected qualification can strengthen your CV and improve your career prospects.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, nearly 40 per cent of the skills required for today’s jobs are expected to change by 2030, while 59 per cent of the global workforce will need reskilling or upskilling over the same period.
That’s why it’s important to look beyond course titles. Check whether the curriculum includes emerging technologies, practical projects, case studies, industry interaction, and opportunities to apply what you learn in real-world situations.
The best programme is one you can actually complete. If you’re balancing work, family and other commitments, flexibility matters. Look for options that offer weekend classes, evening sessions, hybrid learning or self-paced online modules without compromising on quality.
Be honest with yourself about whether you can commit to the schedule without burning out.
The learning experience is about much more than lectures. Find out who teaches the programme. Faculty with industry experience, guest speakers and mentors can provide practical insights that textbooks often can’t. Just as important are your classmates. Learning alongside professionals from different industries can broaden your perspective and expand your network. The programme must help you build relationships as well as skills.
Cost is important, but value matters more. Think beyond tuition fees and consider what you’ll gain, whether that’s better career opportunities, higher earning potential, stronger leadership skills or access to a powerful alumni network.
The demand for new skills is only growing. LinkedIn’s 2025 Workplace Learning Report found that 49 per cent of learning and talent professionals say their organisations are facing a skills crisis, making continuous learning increasingly valuable in today’s job market.
Completing the course shouldn’t be the end of the journey. Many institutions offer career coaching, mentoring, placement support, alumni communities and lifelong access to learning resources. These can continue to open doors long after you’ve earned your qualification.
For those looking to take the next step in their careers, Gulf News LevelUP, a two-day exhibition taking place on September 26-27 at Dusit Thani Dubai - Sheikh Zayed Road, is designed to help graduates and working professionals upskill, reskill and advance their careers. The event will showcase postgraduate and doctoral programmes, Executive MBAs, certification courses and other professional learning opportunities, helping participants identify the right pathway to achieve their career goals.