Dubai: Dubai-based The Indian High Group of Schools said over 30,000 students and parents from all its three schools participated in virtual yoga sessions marking International Day of Yoga on Sunday.
It said the figure represented the largest number of participants in a live yoga session from any school in the UAE. It included around 15,000 students from KG to grade 12, their families and 1,500 staff members from the group.
Teachers performed various poses for students in different grade groups. The schools’ drivers, conductors, transport staff, nannies and other staff members also engaged in yoga at the sports centre at the Oud Metha branch while following social distancing norms.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said, “The word yoga means to ‘connect’. In these trying times, The Indian High Group of Schools felt it is very important to connect with our parents, learners, staff and community and celebrate International Yoga Day virtually for the benefit of all.”