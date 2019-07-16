Our list will help you find the right place to pursue education after high school

Read our guide to find out about the courses offered by top UAE universities for the September intake Image Credit: Shutterstock

Gulf Medical University, Ajman

Established in 1998, this leading medical college in the UAE offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as well as short-term certificate courses for career enhancement.

Courses For the September 2019 intake, GMU offers undergrad courses in MBBS, BBMS, ADPCS, DMD and more. Seats are subject to availability and are on a first-apply, first-serve basis.

BITS PIlani Dubai

A leader in technology education, BITS’ revolutionary Practice School gives students the advantage of undergoing seven and a half months of internship with industry-leading companies. This offers learners the chance to gain valuable experience in the fields of their choice.

Courses BITS offers many undergraduate courses such as BE in chemical and civil engineering among others, while its postgraduate programmes are offered in a range of disciplines. BITS also has doctoral programmes in engineering and allied subjects.

Details Programmes commence on August 25

RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU)

RAKMHSU is fully owned and managed by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. All the programmes offered have been fully accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation under the Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research.

Courses Undergraduate and postgrad courses for the September intake

Details Admission ends on August 10

Curtin University

Curtin University is ranked in the top 1 per cent of the world and is truly an international university with a campus and dedicated Engineering pavilion in Dubai, and global campuses in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius.

Courses The Dubai campus is renowned for the four-year honors programmes in mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering. It also offers courses in business, including a double major in accounting and finance, information technology including cybersecurity, and mass communication.

Details The deadlines for enrolment in classes are: September 5 (undergraduate), November 7 postgraduate) and September 12 (foundation)

University of Birmingham Dubai

This is a Global Top 100 University and a member of the Russell Group of UK universities, which includes Oxford and Cambridge.

Courses For the September 2019 intake, the university is offering foundation and undergraduate courses in accounting and finance, business management, economics, money banking and finance, computer science, mechanical engineering and psychology. Postgraduate courses cover international business, computer science, international commercial law and teacher education.

Details The university offers outstanding academic scholarships of up to 30 per cent and an additional 10 per cent can be achieved if application and deposit payment are completed before July 31.

UAE University (UAEU)

Founded in 1976, UAEU has evolved from an undergraduate teaching institution to a comprehensive university with a greater emphasis on research. Holding the title of the country’s flagship university, UAEU attracts students from all walks of life.

Courses UAEU offers a wide variety of masters programmes ranging from MScs in clinical psychology, molecular biology and biotechnology to a master of engineering management

Details Admission ends October 31

The University of Manchester, Middle East Centre

Founded in 2006 in Dubai’s Knowledge Park, the University of Manchester, Middle East Centre offers part-time masters programmes for working professionals that are delivered through a blended learning format with face-to-face workshops in Dubai. The university has supported more than 2,500 part-time students and graduated over 1,400 part-time MBA students, with a local community of around 2,500 alumni in the region.

Course For the Sept intake, the university offers a part-time MSc course in Reliability Engineering and Asset Management (REAM).

Details Admission ends September 2

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai was established in 2008 to provide quality higher education in the region for the diverse population of students it hosts.

Courses RIT offers undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses in a range of subjects for admissions this fall.

Westford University College

Westford University College is an entity of Westford Education Group. With offices in the UAE, UK, India and South Africa, the group’s umbrella of institutions include business schools, Westford Institute of Film Technology, Westford Sports Management and other sister organisations.

Courses Westford University College offers a variety of MBA courses in different disciplines such as healthcare management, supply chain, shipping and logistics management, and information technology. It also offers a BA in Business Management and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Business and Art and Design — Fashion.

Details Admission ends on August 1

University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD)

With more than 3,600 students and a graduate network of over 11,000 alumni, UOWD has completed 25 years of academic excellence in the country. It is among the top four international universities in the UAE and the top 2 per cent in the world.

Courses UOWD offers a number of undergraduate courses including business administration, commerce, computer science, information technology, engineering, nursing and its newly launched programmes in communication and media. It also has a host of postgraduate, research and language programmes for the current academic year including its flagship MBA programme, Nursing, Engineering and Education.

Details UAE residents must apply before September 1, while students outside the UAE must submit applications before August 25. A bursary worth 20 per cent (terms and conditions apply) on full tuition fees is available until July 31.

American University Sharjah (AUS)

AUS offers programmes that are licensed and accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation of the Ministry of Education’s Higher Education Affairs Division. AUS has been accredited in the US by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (3624 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA, Tel +1 215 662 5606).

Course AUS’ Bachelor of Arts in Economics (BAE) is well regarded by employers and graduate schools across the world. BAE graduates have gone on to work in diverse roles for leading organisations including the Central Bank of UAE, Dubai Economic Council, Etihad Airways and KPMG. Others have secured admission into graduate programs at Columbia University, London Business School, Oxford University and University of Calgary. The programme is housed at the university’s School of Business Administration, where students have access to a highly-qualified faculty and cutting-edge facilities, including the region’s first interactive trading floor.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

MAHE Dubai has been rated among the top universities of Dubai in the first cycle of Higher Education Classification Rating Framework (HECRF) by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai. The rating further strengthens the reputation of MAHE Dubai following the award for Outstanding Support for Students by Forbes Middle East earlier this year.

Courses MMAHE Dubai offers courses in BTech (chemical, civil, computer science, mechanical, mechatronics, electrical and electronics), BCom Professional (with ACCA), BBA, BArch, BSc (biotechnology, information systems and management), BA (media and communication, humanities — specialisations in psychology, sociology and english) and a variety of Masters courses like MBA, MA Media & Communication, PGD Logistics & Supply Chain, among others.

Details Admission deadline is subject to availability of seats.

Emirates Canadian University College (ECUC)

About it ECUC strives to reach a distinguished position in the UAE through its excellence in education and scientific research and academic programmess.

Courses ECUC offers undergrad courses in accounting, finance and banking, real estate and investment, journalism, new media, public relations, law, and language and translation.

Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and GCC, Ajman University (AU) is recognised as an emerging leader on the global academic map. The 2020 QS World University Rankings lists AU in the top 2.8% universities worldwide and among top 1.7% institutions in the Arab world. Each of AU’s 23 undergraduate and 12 graduate programs, as well as other diverse training programs, offers academic rigor and hands-on experience.

Courses Ajman University, effective this academic year 2019-2020, is to start five new programmes that received initial accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the Ministry of Education, UAE. The programmes, to meet the needs of labour market, include the Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA), Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry, Master of Science in Endodontics, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Details Admissions are now open and are to subject to availability of seats

Zayed University

A regional leader in educational innovation, Zayed University offers diverse and challenging degree programmes in a rich educational environment. The programmes are tailored to suit the changing needs of the modern world and are delivered by an international faculty.

Courses Prospective students applying to Zayed University can choose from undergraduate courses such as BSc in IT, BA in International Studies and BA in Emirati Studies. Minor courses are also on offer at the university.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD)

CUD offers a gateway to elite higher education in North America. In recognition of its global connections, CUD has been awarded the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for International Collaboration of the Year.

Course One of CUD’s top courses is a BSc in Electrical Engineering — Mechatronics. This course is a hands-on, multidisciplinary degree programme that gives students the opportunity to study the most exciting aspects of computer, electrical and mechanical engineering. Graduates are met with strong demand to practice and innovate in this field.

Details The enrolment Day/open house is on July 20 (11am – 3pm); scholarships deadline is July 21; students can get 10 per cent early bird fee reduction, if they apply before July 31.

City University College of Ajman (CUCA)

CUCA has obtained academic accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Education- Higher Education Affairs for its new Bachelor of Dental Surgery and Bachelor of Pharmacy programmes and has opened admissions for the Fall 2019 semester. Through the launch of these new programmes, CUCA aims to equip graduates with comprehensive skills and knowledge to pursue thriving careers in the health sciences field, using state-of-the-art lab facilities that stimulate clinical excellence.

Courses CUCA offers bachelor's degrees in dental surgery, pharmacy, business administration, law (Arabic), human resource management (Arabic), public relations and advertising (Arabic). It has post graduate courses in business management, law (Arabic) and professional diploma in teaching (Arabic).

Details Admission deadline is subject to availability of seats.