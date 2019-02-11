Dubai: GEMS Jumeirah Primary School (JPS) is holding the 10th edition of its JPS Spring Fair on March 1 in Al Safa 1 to celebrate a decade of fund-raising success.
The JPS Spring Fair is a fun-filled family event that raises funds to support children’s education in developing countries. It open to the JPS community and the general public.
Driven by the Parent Teacher Association, the JPS Spring Fair is the school’s largest event of the year. It draws crowds of more than 5,000 people.
The fair offers attendees much to look forward to — traditional fair games, shopping at the Traders’ Souq, delicious food, entertainment and amazing prizes at the Terrific Tombola. A Silent Auction will also include numerous exciting items, from holiday packages in Kuala Lumpur to specialised medical services. Dubai 92’s Catboy will host this year’s fair.
JPS acknowledges its responsibility in raising awareness and contributing towards a culture of care and positive social impact that is why it is set to donate all raised funds to Dubai Cares’ ‘Adopt a School’ initiative.
In previous years, the funds were used to build schools in Nepal and Malawi, as well as to support Syrian refugee children in Jordan through Dubai Cares’ Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme.
“Children and learning are at the heart of our school and we strive to extend the power of education to those less privileged. Other than being a fund-raiser, this event is also an opportunity to celebrate our children and our proactive community,” said Rachel Higgins, Principal/CEO of the school.
“We are grateful for all efforts, big or small, that make the JPS Spring Fair an annual success, enabling us to transform, little by little, the lives of vulnerable children,” Higgins added.
FACT FILE:
What: JPS Spring Fair
When: March 1, 2pm to 6pm
Where: GEMS Jumeirah Primary School (JPS) in Al Safa 1