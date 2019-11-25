customers of the world’s busiest international airport, DXB, will have access to free music thanks to the first and biggest music streaming platform in the Arab world, Anghami. Image Credit:

DUBAI: Dubai Airports has announced a new partnership with Anghami, the first music streaming platform in the Arab world, that will allow access to free music streaming the near 89 million customers per year that travel through world’s busiest international airport, Dubai International, DXB. The announcement was made at ON.DXB, the regions newest festival of creativity.

As an evolution of Dubai Airports’ musicDXB programme, customers of DXB will now have uninterrupted free access to specially curated, travel-themed playlists featuring a variety of different global artists and some exciting new local talent from Anghami’s vast music catalogue, directly through the airport’s super-fast WOW-Fi.

Matt Horobin, Director of Brand Engagement at Dubai Airports, said, “When we launched the new DXB brand in early 2019, one of our main objectives was to bring a sense of place to the millions of customers who travel through the airport’s doors every month. As DXB is an entry point to Dubai for so many, we wanted to showcase the very best of the UAE in terms of culture, hospitality and entertainment. Working with Anghami we can present our customers with the sounds of the Arab world, something they may not usually consider, alongside global hits as they travel.”

Elie Abou Saleh, Vice President Anghami GCC, said, “Travel and music go hand-in-hand, as you walk through the airport so many travellers have headphones on listening to music that inspires them, reminds them of a good time, or helps get them to their destination quicker. But more importantly our tie-up with the world’s busiest international airport is more than just about reaching a new audience. DXB and Anghami have shared beliefs around music, especially around enabling experiences through music discovery and the promotion of new and local talent.”

Oliver Wood, Executive Director at Holla Sonic, the firm selected earlier this year to curate musicDXB, played a pivotal role in bringing the two brands together. He also selected music for the playlists that will feature on the musicDXB page of the Anghami platform.

“This is a huge milestone for the regional music scene. Just think about it. As artists and performers, we all scramble to be on big playlists but suddenly we are able to support the local scene even more and get their music heard,” said Wood. “These playlists have the potential for massive exposure to the 89 million travellers a year going through DXB and the 40 million per year active accounts that use Anghami ... it’s a proper game changer.”

The curated playlists are just the first phase of the collaboration with plans for future musicDXB performances to feature as video content on Anghami along with joint search for emerging new talent across the Middle East.

Connect now