From spotting a pre-loved Coach bag to Calvin Klein denim skirt, the options are endless
Dubai: I started thrifting five years ago and I haven’t looked back. It's not just cheap, but makes me feel like I am saving the planet, one Jean Paul Gautier top (yes, I got one in a bin) at a time.
Let's also not forget that the fashion industry is one of the world’s biggest polluters, from textile waste to water consumption. Perhaps, that's why more people in Dubai are choosing to thrift instead. It’s circular, it’s conscious, and honestly? It’s addictive.
Somewhere between digging through bins and discovering pieces no one else owns, it became less about shopping and more about the thrill of the find.
And trust me: it’s a different feeling digging through racks. It’s chaotic, slightly dusty, and when you finally find that gem? It feels like an accomplishment.
I’ve found some of my cutest, most treasured pieces while thrifting, vintage dresses, one-of-a-kind blazers, bags that look like they’ve lived full lives before landing in mine. There’s a strange joy in knowing that nine out of ten times (okay, don’t quote me on that statistic), nobody in your city is going to be wearing the exact same thing as you.
I am what you call a seasoned thrifter, but if you are new to the game here's your guide to Dubai's budget-friendly and pre-loved shopping options:
Locations: Al Nahda, Al Barsha, Al Rigga, Salah Al-Din, Union
The term Ukay Ukay comes from a Filipino verb Ukay, which literally means 'to dig' And honestly, that’s exactly the vibe. The closest English equivalent? 'Dig-dig.' Yes, as in physically digging through piles until you strike gold.
In the Philippines, Ukay Ukay is what you’d call a thrift store, but that feels way too tame a description. It’s more of a treasure hunt. You don’t just shop, you excavate. You rummage. You commit. And somewhere between denim jackets and mystery graphic tees, you find the piece, the one that makes all that digging worth it.
If you want to start at the deep end, start here.
Sam’s runs on the kilo concept, massive bins where clothing is priced by weight (around AED 25 per kilo in select sections). You dig, you weigh, you win.
You can get wildly lucky. I once scored a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier cowl neck top here. On other days? You’ll find perfect denim, 90s blazers, leather jackets.
They also have hanger sections that feel more like a regular store, curated racks for those who want less digging, more browsing.
Locations: Karama, Deira, Satwa
D&J is less about digging through bins and more about patiently browsing racks, rows and rows of them. Think packed rails organised by category: dresses together, denim together, skirts lined up waiting to be discovered.
This is the kind of place where you don’t rush. You slide each hanger slowly, because hidden between the everyday pieces are gems. I once found a one-of-a-kind vintage Calvin Klein midi skirt here, perfectly tailored and timeless.
You have to be willing to sift, but the payoff? Great stuff. The kind that makes you want to gatekeep the location.
Locations: Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah, Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Investment Park and Al Quoz
If bins aren’t your thing, this is your polished, curated alternative.
Thrift for Good stocks brands ranging from Levi’s to Marc Jacobs so yes, you can walk in for everyday denim and walk out with a designer score. The store is organised, clean, and feels like a boutique rather than a warehouse.
What makes it even better? They operate as a social enterprise. Proceeds go toward children’s education initiatives and charity projects globally. So, you’re not just shopping sustainably you’re actively contributing to a cause.
Location: Al Quoz warehouse district
Digg It is a spot that feels cool without trying too hard. Think 90s streetwear, varsity jackets, kicks and good denim all in one place, perfectly curated, so no chaotic digging.
Not kilo priced but worth it for selection. Even American rapper Lil Yachty has shopped there.
Location: Al Quoz warehouse district
More curated, more street-style driven.
Expect vintage tees, Y2K and 90s finds, leather jackets and other statement pieces. It’s less about digging and more about curation, perfect if you want something cool without spending three hours in a bin.
They also have a website that you can shop out of.
Location: Al Hamriya near Sharaf DG metro station
This one is seriously a hole in the wall.
Hi Japan specialises in Japanese imports and unique vintage finds. Structured silhouettes, minimal tailoring, unexpected textures pieces you genuinely won’t see elsewhere.
You can also find furniture, watches, fine China and even Vinyl. I once saw a Coach handbag there in perfect condition. That’s the kind of win that keeps you coming back.
Locations: Usually at Radisson Red, Silicon Oasis but since it is a pop up, they update the information on their Instagram, if its taking place at a different venue.
Urban Market functions more like a flea market than a traditional store. It brings together different sellers, thrift stores, curated vintage collectors, handmade jewellery brands, accessory designers all in one space.
You’ll find:
Curated vintage clothes
Handmade goods
Bags
Jewellery
One-of-a-kind dresses
I’ve found some of my coolest outfits here, pieces that feel like they were meant specifically for me.
These are just some of the many places you can go thrifting in Dubai.
There’s something deeply satisfying when you step out wearing something vintage, rare, or completely unexpected, there’s this quiet confidence that comes with it. The joy is in knowing your outfit is yours. Not trending. Not mass-produced. Not copied.
Five years in, and I can confidently say: the pieces I get the most compliments on? They were never bought new.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji