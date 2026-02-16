Mom Store launches its festive collection for infants and toddlers

This Ramadan, Mom Store brings a fresh wave of festive fashion for little ones with its latest festive collection, a thoughtfully curated range of outfits that blend tradition with modern charm.

From sparkly dresses for festive shine, soft pink pastels for cozy iftars to smart outfits in boyish blue, Mom Store’s Ramadan edit captures the spirit of the season with outfits that are elegant, age-appropriate, and effortlessly wearable. Each piece is made keeping babies and toddlers in mind—so they can stay dressed up without feeling dressed up.