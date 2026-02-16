Mom Store launches its festive collection for infants and toddlers

Mom Store’s Ramadan edit features smart silhouettes with breathable fabrics and easy fits
This Ramadan, Mom Store brings a fresh wave of festive fashion for little ones with its latest festive collection, a thoughtfully curated range of outfits that blend tradition with modern charm.
From sparkly dresses for festive shine, soft pink pastels for cozy iftars to smart outfits in boyish blue, Mom Store’s Ramadan edit captures the spirit of the season with outfits that are elegant, age-appropriate, and effortlessly wearable. Each piece is made keeping babies and toddlers in mind—so they can stay dressed up without feeling dressed up.
Designed for newborns up to five-year-olds, the collection features smart silhouettes with breathable fabrics and easy fits, ensuring children can move, play, and enjoy long evenings comfortably.
Whether it’s a family gathering, an iftar evening, or any other celebration, Mom Store’s designs strike the perfect balance between celebration-ready and everyday comfort, because when kids are comfortable, everyone celebrates better.
This season’s highlight includes a charming range of pinks and delicate florals for the girls and a palette of blues, whites, and soft neutrals for the boys, featuring brands like Badgley Mishka, Jules & Juliette, Rare Edition and more.
Available across Mom Store’s retail and online platforms, the collection aims to make this Ramadan even more memorable with outfits that are festive, photogenic, and celebration ready.
