Dubai: Around 100 insolvent employees of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have benefited from ‘Jisr Al Khair’, a humanitarian initiative that was launched by RTA Foundation in 2017 as part of the Year of Giving. A total of Dh1.15 million financial assistance were distributed to them to cover their liabilities.
“The amount was distributed to deserving employees under strict conditions,” said Dr Yousef Al Ali, chairman of the Higher Committee of RTA Foundation and CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, on Wednesday. He added: “We are pleased that the ‘Jisr Al Khair’ initiative of RTA’s Charity Foundation has been able to cover as many as 100 employees with financial hardship. It reflected the principles of fraternity and compassion between RTA’s leaders and staff as well as the keenness to nurture a positive working environment.”
Al Ali explained: “The initiative charted out the deserving categories such as total or partial disability, chronic diseases, accumulated rents, and difficulties in paying school fees. It strictly followed the stipulations of Beit Al Khair Society and the MoU [memorandum of understanding] signed in this regard. Applicants were vetted and deserving names were forwarded to the Higher Committee of RTA Charity Foundation for processing the cases under Jisr Al Khair initiative,” he explained.
RTA staff contribute Dh150,000
Al Ali noted that RTA staff also donated for the initiative. Around Dh150,000 were donated by RTA to help their colleagues, apart from the Dh1 million contribution from RTA Foundation. He praised the solidarity by RTA employees and said the initiative “is synonymous of the humanitarian and charitable legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”