Dubai: Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, chaired a meeting of the emirate’s Publishing Advisory Council to discuss a strategic plan focused on enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) publishing sector and aligning its regulatory and operational framework with Dubai Media Council’s new strategy.
The meeting discussed how the plan will implement the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to ensure DMI’s publishing sector meets the highest global benchmarks of excellence.
Salem Belyouha, Chairman of the Publishing Advisory Council, attended the meeting held at the Government of Dubai Media Office. The meeting also discussed initiatives to unlock the media sector’s potential, develop local talent in partnership with leading academic and international institutions and strengthen DMI’s capabilities to produce high-quality publishing content.
Mona Al Marri was briefed about DMI’s capacity-building plan including programmes to attract, retain and develop national talent. Al Marri commended the Council’s concerted efforts to develop a strong media workforce, noting that nurturing young media talent is vital to raise the DMI publishing sector’s ability to contribute to the UAE’s and Dubai’s development journey.