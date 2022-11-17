Dubai: Due to strong demand from visitors, the Museum of the Future will extend its opening hours beginning November 30.
The museum also added more visitor slots, meaning guests can now book tickets for as late as 7.30pm daily.
Museum of the Future tickets are allocated to specific time slots. All visitors, including those eligible for free admission, must book a time slot to enter the museum.
Tickets provide full access to the museum’s unique and immersive experiences. The Museum of the Future welcomes its visitors daily from 10am-9pm.