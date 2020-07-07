Dubai: Indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure reopens on Friday, July 10 with a limited time offer entry price of Dh20 for UAE residents and pay as you go for all attractions at Dh25 per ride.
“IMG Worlds has taken all necessary precautions and safety measure to protect our guests and employees,” read a statement. “IMG has completely sanitised the park prior to opening and will implement strict cleaning and sanitation programmes across the park every hour.
“All employees and guests will be required to wear face masks and adhere to the social distancing protocols that will be in place across the park. Advance thermal screening will be in place at the main entrance to measure all guest entering the park along with hand sanitisers installed at every access point. IMG also has its own medical facility with an onsite doctor to respond to any medical requirements.”