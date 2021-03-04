Global Village 144-1614856745202
A Global Village staff member holds a placard in solidarity with UAE's vaccination drive against COVID-19. Image Credit: supplied
Also in this package

Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s leading annual multicultural family destination for food, shopping and entertainment, has moved closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records titles in honour of its Silver Jubilee anniversary. The Global Village team recently claimed the record for ‘Most people in a video relay holding a sign’ as part of a larger internal campaign to promote vaccination for its staff and partners.

Global Village 15-1614856746839
Staff members at Dubai's Global Village in protective gear to counter COVID-19. Image Credit: Supplied

More than 60 members of the Global Village family joined a video call to promote the vaccination drive. In keeping with Global Village’s support for a healthier, COVID-free UAE, each participant held up a sign that read, ‘I’m Vaccinated. Are You?’. The video call was a central part of a larger internal campaign to encourage teams to get the vaccine jab. Hundred per cent of permanent staff members at Global Village are now vaccinated and Global Village is well on track towards ensuring that all partner teams also have access to the vaccine.

Global Village 1644-1614856749993
Global Village has ensured that all its staff members follow the health and safety protocol in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Supplied

The venue has fully supported the UAE’s National Vaccination programme since its rollout, offering an in-house clinic that makes it easy for all staff and their families to get vaccinated. This initiative will keep Global Village staff safe and help protect those around them.

Read more

Global Village is open until April 18 and continues to apply all precautionary measures across its offices and throughout the park to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.