Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s leading annual multicultural family destination for food, shopping and entertainment, has moved closer to its target of 25 Guinness World Records titles in honour of its Silver Jubilee anniversary. The Global Village team recently claimed the record for ‘Most people in a video relay holding a sign’ as part of a larger internal campaign to promote vaccination for its staff and partners.
More than 60 members of the Global Village family joined a video call to promote the vaccination drive. In keeping with Global Village’s support for a healthier, COVID-free UAE, each participant held up a sign that read, ‘I’m Vaccinated. Are You?’. The video call was a central part of a larger internal campaign to encourage teams to get the vaccine jab. Hundred per cent of permanent staff members at Global Village are now vaccinated and Global Village is well on track towards ensuring that all partner teams also have access to the vaccine.
The venue has fully supported the UAE’s National Vaccination programme since its rollout, offering an in-house clinic that makes it easy for all staff and their families to get vaccinated. This initiative will keep Global Village staff safe and help protect those around them.
Global Village is open until April 18 and continues to apply all precautionary measures across its offices and throughout the park to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.