Dubai’s first tailor, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Shafie Al Madani, dies at 97 after eight-decade legacy

Tributes pour in for veteran tailor who served generations since 1947
Dubai: Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Shafie Al Madani, widely recognised as Dubai's first tailor, has died at the age of 97, leaving behind a legacy that spanned nearly eight decades and earned him a place in the collective memory of generations of Dubai residents.
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, paid tribute to Al Madani in a post on X, extending his heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones while remembering him as one of the enduring figures of old Dubai.
"I extend my sincere condolences and deepest sympathies on the passing of Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Shafie Al Madani, may God have mercy on him, to his family and all those who knew and loved him," Gargash wrote.
He recalled Al Madani as a familiar figure to generations who grew up in Dubai's Deira district, describing him as a man known for his calm demeanour, dignity, perseverance and kind presence.
"Memories of this venerable man remain with our generation in Deira," Gargash said. "The years pass, but those who leave behind a good name remain present in our memory and conscience."
He concluded by praying that God grant Al Madani His vast mercy, admit him into Paradise, and give his family patience and strength.
Al Madani was regarded as Dubai's first tailor, having established his tailoring business in 1947. Over the decades, he became one of the emirate's best-known craftsmen, serving generations of residents and earning a reputation as one of the longstanding figures of old Dubai.