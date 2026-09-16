US in constant contact with UAE, Saudi on Red Sea: Massad Boulos

Trump administration says Red Sea navigation remains a key priority
Dubai: The United States is in constant coordination with the UAE and Saudi Arabia over security around Bab-el-Mandeb and the wider Red Sea, a senior White House adviser said on Wednesday.
Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the US President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs, said Washington was maintaining direct contact with its regional partners and conducting daily military coordination on Red Sea security.
Speaking at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Wednesday in a session, Boulos said US President Donald Trump was in direct contact with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He said the US was working closely with regional leaders on the security situation, while declining to disclose specific military measures being considered.
“Whatever is said or written to the contrary, time will reveal President Trump’s wisdom and his ability to take historic positions, and we will see the results on the ground very soon,” Boulos said.
Red Sea plan
Boulos said the safety of navigation in the Red Sea remained a major priority for Washington, which has developed a dedicated Red Sea plan in coordination with allies and partners.
While he did not provide details of the plan or specific military steps, he said there were already positive developments on the ground.
The Bab-el-Mandeb strait, which links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, is a major international maritime route and a key passage for global trade.
Wider regional coordination
Boulos also highlighted the extent of US diplomatic engagement across the region, saying he had personally met 18 Arab heads of state during the past 18 months and remained in regular contact with foreign ministers across the Gulf and Egypt.
On Sudan, he reaffirmed US support for a road map agreed with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as the Berlin Declaration.
“This is the world’s largest humanitarian catastrophe, with more than 35 million people in need of aid,” Boulos said.
Libya elections
Turning to Libya, Boulos said the US was working with international and regional partners to accelerate implementation of the 4+4 Agreement, aimed at advancing the country’s political process and paving the way for national elections.
The agreement, negotiated under the guidance of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), sets out a timeline for restructuring the board of the High National Elections Commission and holding presidential and parliamentary elections within 24 months.
“We are in daily coordination with our special representative Stephanie Koury, who is doing excellent work. Our initiative has been approved, and this matter was passed by the Libyan parliament with a parliamentary majority. This is truly a very important step,” Boulos said.