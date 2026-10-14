UAE parents put children's confidence first: Survey

Sebastian Bates, founder of Warrior Academy, said the school half-term break offers parents an opportunity to check on their children’s emotional and social development. “The first term is often the most challenging of the year. Children are coming back after a long summer break, moving into new classes, and some are starting at new schools, settling in and making new friends all over again. Now they’re into the flow of the school year, half term is a chance to have a breather, relax, check in with them and get ready for the term ahead,” he said.