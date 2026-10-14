UAE parents put children's confidence first: Survey

61% of parents prioritise confidence while self-discipline remain key concerns
Dubai: Building confidence in children is the top priority for UAE parents, ahead of self-discipline and concentration, according to a survey of 2,000 parents that also highlights growing concerns about bullying and children’s emotional well-being.
The survey, conducted by Warrior Academy, found that 61 per cent of parents want their children to develop greater confidence, while 36 per cent prioritise overcoming fear and hesitation and building self-discipline.
Another 28 per cent consider concentration and focus important, while 22 per cent identified bullying as their biggest concern, saying they want their children to be better equipped to stand up for themselves.
Sebastian Bates, founder of Warrior Academy, said the school half-term break offers parents an opportunity to check on their children’s emotional and social development. “The first term is often the most challenging of the year. Children are coming back after a long summer break, moving into new classes, and some are starting at new schools, settling in and making new friends all over again. Now they’re into the flow of the school year, half term is a chance to have a breather, relax, check in with them and get ready for the term ahead,” he said.
Bates said confidence, conduct and concentration are essential qualities that help children develop resilience and leadership skills.
“It’s also a good time to focus on the character traits that will carry them through the rest of the year. At Warrior Academy we build everything around the three c’s: confidence, conduct and concentration. Together they develop resilience and leadership, and like any skill, they grow stronger with practice.”
Bates, a former international professional fighter and author of The Warrior Method, said his own experience of childhood bullying inspired him to help children become more confident.
“I was bullied as a child, and I know a confident child is far better equipped to stand up for themselves and for others. We want to give parents practical tools they can use straight away, from healthier screen habits to helping a child recover if they have a tougher day at school.”
The findings come as Warrior Academy officially opens its Jumeirah Islands centre in Dubai, which began operating in April. .
Bates said classes are limited to nine to 12 students to ensure individual attention. The academy provides martial arts training for children aged two to 17, focusing on confidence, discipline, leadership and resilience.