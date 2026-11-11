Sheikh Hamdan honours winners of inaugural ‘Dubai-it Award’

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said, “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid built Dubai’s success on action, achievement and swift execution. Today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is institutionalising this approach, creating a culture that values results, measures impact and builds on successful initiatives. Dubai-it goes beyond recognising excellence by documenting successful initiatives and establishing models that can be replicated and scaled across sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in transforming ideas and ambitions into tangible results."