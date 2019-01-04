Dubai: Dubai Police rescued 11 people after a rented yacht sank off Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai on Thursday.
Three crew and eight tourists were picked up by a police rescue boat as the yacht was sinking in shallow water a few metres off the coast.
The tourists, who were a mix of Russian, French and British nationals, were enjoying a day trip when the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon (January 3).
A Dubai Police official confirmed to Gulf News that there were no injuries and that everyone got off the yacht safely.
The cause of the incident is not yet known, but preliminary reports showed that there was a water leakage.