Dubai: Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched the new control centre of Dubai Taxi, which covers all taxi services and reviewed the smart transformation plan of DTC (2018-2020) aimed at utilising Artificial Intelligence in taxi services. Equipped with the latest technologies for monitoring and operating the taxi service, the control centre has a capacity for 11 staff per shift and can manage the operation of 5,200 taxis and 373 school buses serving 17 schools. The centre also monitors negative practices of offensive drivers, attendance and dispersal of students and bus conductors, tracks bus movement and controls the fleet. It also manages the operation of 505 limousines, ‘Mashaweer’ and ‘In Safe Hands’ services as well as the smart towing service.