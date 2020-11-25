Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have closed down three businesses in its latest round of inspections after they were found breaking COVID-19 safety measures.
Dubai Municipality has announced that it closed one shisha cafe in International City, a fitness centre in Al Barsha South and a laundry shop in Naif for failing to comply with the precautionary measures aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The closures were made during the municipality’s latest inspection campaign on November 23, which included visits to 2,253 establishments.
The civic body said that it also fined one business and issued warnings to 27 others, while pointing out that as many as 2,222 establishments were found to be complying with the safety regulations.
Safety measures in gyms
The Dubai Sports Council has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to relax and continue complying with all the protocols and safety guidelines, which were issued in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.
Guidelines
Sports facilities have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the 2-metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.
The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors and providing sanitisers.
The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.