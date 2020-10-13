Dubai: The most popular annual retail and entertainment event in the emirate, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back for its 26th edition from December 17, 2020 until January 30 2021.
The event is set to provide six weeks of family fun and entertainment, live concerts, unique markets, art installations and stage shows plus super sales, unmissable promotions and chances to win life-changing prizes planned for residents and visitors to enjoy across the city.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s DSF will start a week earlier than usual, so families, couples and friends can make the most of the school holidays, festive period and end of year sales season starting 26 December in Dubai.
The exciting line-up of events will kick off with a breathtaking opening weekend on 17 December — the perfect introduction to an amazing line-up of events including concerts by world-famous music stars, stunning light and fireworks shows, entertainment in malls and activations by big name retail brands, plus extra special celebrations on New Year’s Eve and into 2021! Not to mention mega raffles with chances to win luxury cars, cash prizes and much more.
As ever, DSF will be a family-friendly affair with each of the participating malls and event venues keeping up the high health and safety standards in line with local regulations. Stay tuned, there’s a lot more to come including big announcements in the coming weeks.