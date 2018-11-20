Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced that this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be extended by an extra week, now running from December 26, 2018 until February 2, 2019.
Back for the 24th edition, this year’s shopping extravaganza will be the longest in its successful history, bringing shoppers even more exciting events, promotions and opportunities to enjoy rewarding shopping experiences across the city. Bargain-hunters will enjoy additional retail sales, deals and discounts from a diverse range of top global brands, along with mega raffles and more chances to win life-changing prizes from luxury cars, gold and cash.
DSF will also offer an extensive line-up of exciting events and activities for visitors to choose from including concerts by music icons, spectacular fireworks shows and free-to-attend family-oriented activities in malls and activations by leading brands.
“Dubai Shopping Festival is one of the most popular festivals in the Retail Calendar and is enjoyed by thousands of residents and tourists alike each year. Such was the success of last year’s festival, and we’re bringing it back bigger and better than ever before with an elongated, five-week programme of events, promotions and family entertainment,” said Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism.
