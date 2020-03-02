Dubai Airports, DHA going all out to screen passengers

Passengers at Dubai Airport. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Media Office on Monday said that Dubai Airports in coordination with Dubai Health Authority has implemented strict screening measures and is conducting medical check-ups for passengers as a precautionary measure.

It said, “Every passenger arriving at the airport undergoes a full non-intrusive thermal scanning. Passengers from countries with high infection counts are screened twice. Dubai has pulled out all stops to combat coronavirus.”

It said DHA staff are at the airport 24/7 and conducting tests right there.