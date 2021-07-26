Over the course of four weeks, the Public Libraries Department at Dubai Culture has prepared workshops and sessions. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will organise a summer camp from August 1 to 28 under the theme ‘Our Summer is Culture and Creativity’ across Dubai public libraries.

The camp will take place in virtual and physical formats and will present the youth with activities in the fields of arts, literature, heritage, technology and entertainment.

Over the course of four weeks, the Public Libraries Department at Dubai Culture has prepared workshops and sessions for Dubai Public Library branches in Al Rashidiya, Al Mankhool, Al Safa, Hor Al Anz, Umm Suqeim, Al Twar, and Hatta.

Weekly themes

Dubai Culture has allocated a theme for each of the four weeks – the first week (August 1 to 7) revolves around the arts, providing participants with various artistic workshops focusing on developing their artistic and creative skills. Participants will learn how to draw using different techniques as well as how to make dolls and expressive faces, in addition to exploring innovative art forms and coloured clay using recyclable materials available at home. They will also explore origami, design, planting seeds and several other meaningful and fun activities under the supervision of specialised cadres from the libraries.

Artistic workshops will focus on developing artistic and creative skills. Image Credit: Supplied

The second week (August 8 to 14) revolves around literature and is filled with reading activities that will develop the art of storytelling accompanied by workshops. In addition, participants will learn the arts of Arabic calligraphy as well as how to make a digital story, silent film shows, creative writing, and other literature-related activities.

The third week from August (15 to 21) evolves around the theme of ‘Heritage and Museums,’ which will take participants on a journey in Emirati heritage through popular games, traditional dishes, puzzles, heritage and cultural sites as well as competitions, a virtual tour of Hatta, and knowledge of the different cultures around the world.

Concluding events

‘Our Summer is Culture and Creativity’ will conclude with ‘Various Programmes and Events’ from August 22 to 28, which will provide participants with an educational experience in the fields of technology, designing digital games and space science, puppet theatre, film-making, preparing healthy dishes, drawing with threads, and other activities.

Eiman Al Hammadi Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Manager of Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, said: “The summer activities we offer in ‘Our Summer is Culture and Creativity’ represent an integral part of our strategy to support talent and inspire younger generations to innovate and be creative. In this year’s summer camp, we are keen to provide a unique experience for all family members as well as to help make their vacation enjoyable and useful at the same time.”