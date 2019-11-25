DUBAI: Dubai Police recently announced the addition of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S to its fleet of luxury patrol cars. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that Dubai Police Force has always sought, through the introduction of its supercars fleet, to enhance security presence in tourist destinations, such as the Burj Khalifa, Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach Residence and La Mer, while upgrading the police’s systems at the same time. Al Marri was briefed about the car features which is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 639 horsepower and a maximum torque of 900 Nm. The throbbing energy is routed through a nine-speed automatic and the AMG-tuned 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, and claims a top speed of 315 km/h. Meanwhile, the Director of Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations, Lt Col Dr. Mubarak Saeed Salem Bin Nawwas Al Kitbi, said that Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is a qualitative addition to the luxury patrols in the department. The new sports coupe would be stationed in different tourist spots and landmark areas across the emirate, going around to serve the public and provide them with necessary police information and advice.