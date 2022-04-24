Dubai: A Dubai policeman who caught a thief while trying to flee from a shop after a robbery has been honoured for his swift action. Dubai policeman Muhammad Abdulwahed Hasan Muhammad was recently recognised for his quick response to a theft report and for arresting the perpetrator before he could flee from the crime scene, Dubai Police said on Sunday.
Acting on the instructions of Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, honoured policeman Abdulwahed from Al Barsha Police Station in the presence of Major General Dr Muhammad Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations; Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman Bin Faris, Acting Deputy Director of Operations and several officers.
Major General Al Ghaithi praised policeman Abdulwahed for his swift response to the theft report.
Stolen items returned
Meanwhile, Colonel Turki Abdurrahman bin Faris said they had received a report from a shop owner in Al Barsha stating that his shop had been robbed and that the thief had stolen sports watches, GPS devices and speedometers.
“We immediately broadcast the emergency report to patrols in Al Barsha, and policeman Abdulwahed was first to respond and move quickly to the shop. He spotted the thief fleeing the crime scene, arrested him, and returned the stolen items to their rightful owner,” he said.