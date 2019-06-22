Novel project, to be in two phases, will be complete by 2020

Dubai: Dubai Police announced over the weekend that it will develop and equip 2,000 patrols with smart devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and latest technological systems, as part of its “Smart Patrol” project.

The project aims to keep abreast of technological developments worldwide.

The Smart Patrols project includes installing vehicle panel recognition, panel control, contact chip, fingerprint recognition, electronic tracking devices, road monitoring systems, driver recognition readers and smart screens.

Brigadier-General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi, director-general of the Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the Department of Artificial Intelligence is transforming traditional patrols into smart ones in line with the latest international developments. Vehicle fleet management systems will be implemented to improve efficiency and productivity, which would make a qualitative shift in receiving reports. This is in line with the directives of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to develop smart patrols that contribute effectively to maintaining Dubai’s security and to provide them with the latest equipment.