Dubai: A new initiative by Dubai Police brought joy to 51 children of female inmates in Dubai this year, an official said on Monday.
Called ‘Asaadtumoni’ (You Made Me Happy), the humanitarian initiative was carried out by the Children and Women Protection Section at the Human Rights Department of Dubai Police in collaboration with the Punitive and Correctional Institutions Department. The initiative featured distributing toys, clothing and food coupons to the inmates’ children and families.
Spreading happiness
Lt Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of Female Prison at Al Awir Central Jail, said Dubai Police was keen to spread happiness through offering many social and humanitarian initiatives. “Our aim is to provide a positive and happy environment for the inmates and their children. We have established a kindergarten inside the female prison section that includes eight rooms with beds, play hall, clinic and a dining hall,” Lt Col Al Zaabi said in a statement. We make sure children spend quality time with their mothers and have good times safely by adhering to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.”
Lt Col Al Zaabi pointed that the initiative, first launched in 2014, helped to spread joy and happiness among many children. “This initiative promotes values of tolerance and love. It boosts Dubai Police’s humanitarian role, as well as reflects the positive joint efforts between different sectors in the society,” she added.